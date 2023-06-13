B-Roll: Maryland A-10s arrive in Estonia for exercise Air Defender 2023

U.S Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 104th Fighter Squadron, 175th Wing, Maryland National Guard, arrive at Amari Air Base, Estonia for exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) June 7, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Maj. Benjamin Hughes)
