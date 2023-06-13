B-Roll: Maryland A-10s arrive in Estonia for exercise Air Defender 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 104th Fighter Squadron, 175th Wing, Maryland National Guard, arrive at Amari Air Base, Estonia for exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) June 7, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Maj. Benjamin Hughes)