    B-Roll: Maryland A-10s arrive in Estonia for exercise Air Defender 2023

    ESTONIA

    06.07.2023

    Video by Maj. Benjamin Hughes 

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    U.S Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 104th Fighter Squadron, 175th Wing, Maryland National Guard, arrive at Amari Air Base, Estonia for exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) June 7, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Maj. Benjamin Hughes)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 17:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888035
    VIRIN: 230607-Z-YE885-1001
    Filename: DOD_109724276
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: EE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Maryland A-10s arrive in Estonia for exercise Air Defender 2023, by Maj. Benjamin Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Estonia
    State Partnership Program
    Maryland National Guard
    175th Wing

