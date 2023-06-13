B-Roll: ANG Airmen prepare for Exercise Air Defender operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron, Florida National Guard, support the 175th Wing, Maryland National Guard, with communication connections during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) operations, June 8, 2023, at Ämari Air Base, Estonia. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard by video by Maj. Benjamin Hughes)