    Experts Testify About Europe, NATO

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Defense and State Department experts discuss the war in Ukraine and assess U.S. policy toward Europe and NATO before next month’s NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee are: Laura K. Cooper, the Defense Department deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia, and Douglas D. Jones, the deputy assistant secretary of the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the State Department.

