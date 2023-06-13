Experts Testify About Europe, NATO

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Defense and State Department experts discuss the war in Ukraine and assess U.S. policy toward Europe and NATO before next month’s NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee are: Laura K. Cooper, the Defense Department deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia, and Douglas D. Jones, the deputy assistant secretary of the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the State Department.