    133rd Airlift Wing conducts wet-wing refueling

    MN, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tylin Rust 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Fuels Specialists from the 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, conduct a wet-wing refueling mission at the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth, Minnesota on June 6, 2023. Fuels Specialists from the 133rd Logistics Readiness Squadron flew to the 148th Fighter Wing to complete the wet-wing defueling, an annual training requirement, where Airmen remove fuel from a C-130 Hercules and place it into a fighter aircraft while the engines are running. (U.S. Air National Guard video by A1C Tylin Rust)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 17:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888029
    VIRIN: 230306-Z-BB071-1002
    Filename: DOD_109724246
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: MN, US

    This work, 133rd Airlift Wing conducts wet-wing refueling, by A1C Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    148th Fighter Wing
    C-130
    Minnesota National Guard
    133rd Airlift Wing

