133rd Airlift Wing conducts wet-wing refueling

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888029" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Fuels Specialists from the 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, conduct a wet-wing refueling mission at the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth, Minnesota on June 6, 2023. Fuels Specialists from the 133rd Logistics Readiness Squadron flew to the 148th Fighter Wing to complete the wet-wing defueling, an annual training requirement, where Airmen remove fuel from a C-130 Hercules and place it into a fighter aircraft while the engines are running. (U.S. Air National Guard video by A1C Tylin Rust)