133rd Airlift Wing conducts wet-wing refueling

U.S. Air Force Fuels Specialists from the 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, conduct a wet-wing refueling mission at the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth, Minnesota on June 6, 2023. Fuels Specialists from the 133rd Logistics Readiness Squadron flew to the 148th Fighter Wing to complete the wet-wing defueling, an annual training requirement, where Airmen remove fuel from a C-130 Hercules and place it into a fighter aircraft while the engines are running. (U.S. Air National Guard video by A1C Tylin Rust)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 17:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888029
|VIRIN:
|230306-Z-BB071-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109724246
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|MN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
