    AFW2 California Ambassador Roadshow

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Video by Ahna Waarvik 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    AFW2 Ambassadors travelled across California, visiting bases to talk about how AFW2 can help wounded, ill and injured Airmen and Guardians. Each location brought unique audiences. AFW2 is a Congressionally-mandated and federally funded organization tasked with taking care of the Air Force's seriously and very seriously wounded, ill and injured.

    Edwards AFB
    Vandenberg AFB
    Travis AFB
    Beale AFB
    March AFB CA
    LA AFB

