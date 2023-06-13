305th Air Mobility Wing retires KC-10 (B-roll)

The 305th and 514th Air Mobility Wings bid farewell to the last KC-10 Extender set for retirement during a ceremony on June 21, 2023, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. The retirement of the final KC-10 Extender represents a transition toward a more modern and advanced Total Force tanker enterprise within the United States Air Force. Select portions of the legacy tanker fleet were gradually divested, which allowed for the recapitalization of the aging tanker fleet, while also maintaining its aerial refueling capability and capacity for the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sergio Avalos)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 16:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888004
|VIRIN:
|230622-F-PJ095-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109723918
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
