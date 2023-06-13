305th Air Mobility Wing retires KC-10 (B-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 305th and 514th Air Mobility Wings bid farewell to the last KC-10 Extender set for retirement during a ceremony on June 21, 2023, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. The retirement of the final KC-10 Extender represents a transition toward a more modern and advanced Total Force tanker enterprise within the United States Air Force. Select portions of the legacy tanker fleet were gradually divested, which allowed for the recapitalization of the aging tanker fleet, while also maintaining its aerial refueling capability and capacity for the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sergio Avalos)