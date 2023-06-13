Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    305th Air Mobility Wing retires KC-10 (B-roll)

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Sergio Avalos 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    The 305th and 514th Air Mobility Wings bid farewell to the last KC-10 Extender set for retirement during a ceremony on June 21, 2023, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. The retirement of the final KC-10 Extender represents a transition toward a more modern and advanced Total Force tanker enterprise within the United States Air Force. Select portions of the legacy tanker fleet were gradually divested, which allowed for the recapitalization of the aging tanker fleet, while also maintaining its aerial refueling capability and capacity for the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sergio Avalos)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 16:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888004
    VIRIN: 230622-F-PJ095-1001
    Filename: DOD_109723918
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    KC-10
    Retirement

