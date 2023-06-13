Global Medic Effects and Enablers Team

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Trysten Palmer, a medical laboratory technician with the 7377th Blood Detachment, and U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Tyler Grant, a combat medic specialist with the 311th Field Hospital, explain the usefulness of moulage for medical training and the capabilities of their medical mannequins for Global Medic 23-01 at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, June 15, 2023. Members of the Effects and Enablers Team became proficient in their use of the hemostatic wound simulator, the multiple amputation trauma trainer, the surgical cut suit, and an animatronic dog. Global Medic delivers relevant and realistic collective training for joint, multi-national, and Reserve Component Forces. Global Medic provides an opportunity for military personnel to test, evaluate, and validate their medical skills in an austere environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video by SPC Elizabeth Hackbarth)
|06.15.2023
|06.22.2023 15:47
|Interviews
|888000
|230615-A-NN634-1002
|DOD_109723871
|00:05:19
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|1
|1
