President Biden and Prime Minister Modi of India Deliver Remarks and Take Questions from the Press
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 14:52
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|887997
|Filename:
|DOD_109723836
|Length:
|00:33:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, President Biden and Prime Minister Modi of India Deliver Remarks and Take Questions from the Press, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT