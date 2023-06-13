U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo M. Orengo III, the 156th Wing commander, delivers message addressing Tropical Storm Bret at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 21, 2023. The public service announcement urged Airmen to reflect on their family emergency action plans and supplies during this hurricane season. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Nilsa Mendez)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 14:22
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|887989
|VIRIN:
|230621-Z-OA329-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109723780
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tropical Storm Bret PSA, by A1C Nilsa Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
