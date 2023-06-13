Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tropical Storm Bret PSA

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    06.21.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nilsa Mendez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo M. Orengo III, the 156th Wing commander, delivers message addressing Tropical Storm Bret at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 21, 2023. The public service announcement urged Airmen to reflect on their family emergency action plans and supplies during this hurricane season. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Nilsa Mendez)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 14:22
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 887989
    VIRIN: 230621-Z-OA329-1001
    Filename: DOD_109723780
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 

    This work, Tropical Storm Bret PSA, by A1C Nilsa Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros
    Tropical Storm Bret

