U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Keith Iris Jr., the noncommissioned officer in charge of the Effects and Enablers Team (E&E) for Global Medic 23-01 explains the capabilities of their medical mannequins and the usefulness of moulage for medical training at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, June 15, 2023. Members of the Effects and Enablers Team became proficient in their use of the hemostatic wound simulator, the multiple amputation trauma trainer, the surgical cut suit, and an animatronic dog. Global Medic delivers relevant and realistic collective training for joint, multi-national, and Reserve Component Forces. Global Medic provides an opportunity for military personnel to test, evaluate, and validate their medical skills in an austere environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 15:49
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|887988
|VIRIN:
|230615-A-NN634-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109723775
|Length:
|00:06:26
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Hometown:
|LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Global Medic Effects and Enablers Team, by SPC Elizabeth Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
