Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th of July Promo Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. William Tucker 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    An Independence Day celebration will be hosted on Lejeune Field at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, July 4, 2023. The event will include food vendors, children's activities, a live performance by country music artist Jay Allen, and a fireworks display. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. William Tucker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 15:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 887981
    VIRIN: 230622-M-VQ608-1001
    Filename: DOD_109723657
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th of July Promo Video, by LCpl William Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fireworks
    patriotism
    celebration
    4th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT