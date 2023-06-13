An Independence Day celebration will be hosted on Lejeune Field at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, July 4, 2023. The event will include food vendors, children's activities, a live performance by country music artist Jay Allen, and a fireworks display. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. William Tucker)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 15:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|887981
|VIRIN:
|230622-M-VQ608-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109723657
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th of July Promo Video, by LCpl William Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
