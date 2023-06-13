Defense Media Activity Director Hal Pittman hosts the second town hall of 2023 to communicate with DMA employees worldwide about current operations at DMA. Topics include key upcoming organizational events, workforce initiative and goals for the upcoming quarter.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 13:28
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|887966
|Filename:
|DOD_109723491
|Length:
|01:24:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DMA Townhall_20230622, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT