    DMA Townhall_20230622

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity

    Defense Media Activity Director Hal Pittman hosts the second town hall of 2023 to communicate with DMA employees worldwide about current operations at DMA. Topics include key upcoming organizational events, workforce initiative and goals for the upcoming quarter.

