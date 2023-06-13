Members from the 152nd Civil Engineer Squadron operate heavy equipment at Moron Air Base, Spain, during Deployment for Training (DFT) June 21, 2023.
The DFT program provides valuable training opportunities for civil engineering Airmen not normally available at their home station, resulting in expanded skillsets, increased readiness, and a more versatile force (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Michelle Brooks).
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 13:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|887959
|VIRIN:
|230622-Z-BB070-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109723351
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 152nd Civil Engineer Squadron Deployment for Training in Spain, by SrA Michelle Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
