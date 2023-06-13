Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    152nd Civil Engineer Squadron Deployment for Training in Spain

    SPAIN

    06.21.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Michelle Brooks 

    152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 152nd Civil Engineer Squadron operate heavy equipment at Moron Air Base, Spain, during Deployment for Training (DFT) June 21, 2023.

    The DFT program provides valuable training opportunities for civil engineering Airmen not normally available at their home station, resulting in expanded skillsets, increased readiness, and a more versatile force (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Michelle Brooks).

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 13:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 887959
    VIRIN: 230622-Z-BB070-1001
    Filename: DOD_109723351
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: ES

    This work, 152nd Civil Engineer Squadron Deployment for Training in Spain, by SrA Michelle Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Nevada
    Civil Engineer
    Moron Air Base
    High Rollers
    152nd Airlift Wing

