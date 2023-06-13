152nd Civil Engineer Squadron Deployment for Training in Spain

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from the 152nd Civil Engineer Squadron operate heavy equipment at Moron Air Base, Spain, during Deployment for Training (DFT) June 21, 2023.



The DFT program provides valuable training opportunities for civil engineering Airmen not normally available at their home station, resulting in expanded skillsets, increased readiness, and a more versatile force (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Michelle Brooks).