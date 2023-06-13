President Biden, the First Lady, Vice President Harris and the Second Gentleman greet Prime Minister Modi of the Republic of India for the Official Arrival Ceremony.
The White House
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 13:29
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|887952
|Filename:
|DOD_109723279
|Length:
|00:32:03
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, State Visit of Prime Minister Modi of the Republic of India, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT