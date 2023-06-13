Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army North's Mission

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner 

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    A look at what U.S. Army North does, the DSCA mission, and the importance of the Army's help and support of the American people when natural disasters strike and FEMA calls for assistance.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 11:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 887948
    VIRIN: 230328-A-KQ181-7487
    Filename: DOD_109723203
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    hurricane
    FEMA
    wild fire
    DSCA
    U.S. Army North

