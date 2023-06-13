US-Dutch Firefighters cross-training at Royal Netherlands Air Force Fire and Rescue Training Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Firefighters with the 424th Air Base Squadron practice their skills on an airplane fire simulator with Dutch Firefighters of the 941th Squadron, at the Royal Netherlands Air Force Fire and Rescue Training Center, in Woensdrecht, The Netherlands, June 15, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)