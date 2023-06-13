U.S. Air Force Firefighters with the 424th Air Base Squadron practice their skills on an airplane fire simulator with Dutch Firefighters of the 941th Squadron, at the Royal Netherlands Air Force Fire and Rescue Training Center, in Woensdrecht, The Netherlands, June 15, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 10:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|887942
|VIRIN:
|230615-A-BD610-1999
|Filename:
|DOD_109723015
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|WOENSDRECHT, NL
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, US-Dutch Firefighters cross-training at Royal Netherlands Air Force Fire and Rescue Training Center, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
