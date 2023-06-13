Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US-Dutch Firefighters cross-training at Royal Netherlands Air Force Fire and Rescue Training Center

    WOENSDRECHT, NETHERLANDS

    06.15.2023

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air Force Firefighters with the 424th Air Base Squadron practice their skills on an airplane fire simulator with Dutch Firefighters of the 941th Squadron, at the Royal Netherlands Air Force Fire and Rescue Training Center, in Woensdrecht, The Netherlands, June 15, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 10:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887942
    VIRIN: 230615-A-BD610-1999
    Filename: DOD_109723015
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: WOENSDRECHT, NL 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US-Dutch Firefighters cross-training at Royal Netherlands Air Force Fire and Rescue Training Center, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Alliance
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    424 ABS
    StrongEurope

