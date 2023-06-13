Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Germany hosts biggest ever air exercise of NATO forces

    GERMANY

    06.15.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Air forces from 25 NATO Allies and partners have convened in Germany for Europe’s largest air exercise since the end of the Cold War.

    Air Defender 23 features approximately 250 fighter jets, bombers and attack and support aircraft. Based in Germany, which is leading the exercise (though flights are taking place throughout Europe), the goal of the exercise is to practise integrating air operations on a large scale, ensuring Allies are able to deliver coordinated air power in the event of a crisis.

    At Lechfeld Air Base in southern Germany, American A-10C Thunderbolt II attack jets are launching alongside Hellenic Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons. While the Greek jets are multirole fighters, the US Air National Guard A-10s are attack jets, specialising in ground combat missions like close air support and combat search-and-rescue.

    Footage includes shots of Hellenic and US air force jets in flight and on the ground, as well as an interview with an officer from the US Air National Guard’s 190th Fighter Squadron.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 08:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887924
    VIRIN: 230621-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109722627
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: DE

    TAGS

    NATO
    exercise
    natochannel

