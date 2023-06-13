In part 1 of Supporting Freedom, we discuss the birth of the All-American Division during WWI and how the 82nd legacy would be remembered and reignited as the Axis Powers swept through Europe in WW2. Sustainers of WW1 and WW2 laid the foundation from which our Providers continue to build and mold to this day. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 08:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|887919
|VIRIN:
|230622-A-ID763-6570
|Filename:
|DOD_109722575
|Length:
|00:04:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Part 1 Supporting Freedom, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT