    Part 1 Supporting Freedom

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    In part 1 of Supporting Freedom, we discuss the birth of the All-American Division during WWI and how the 82nd legacy would be remembered and reignited as the Axis Powers swept through Europe in WW2. Sustainers of WW1 and WW2 laid the foundation from which our Providers continue to build and mold to this day. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 08:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: US

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    All the way
    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade
    Alvin York

