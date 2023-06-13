NATO implements Exercise Dacian Strike 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Executing precise live-fire missions combining air, land and intelligence support forces from five NATO countries was the goal of Dacian Strike held near where the Danube River spills into the Black Sea on NATO’s southeastern flank.



The Headquarters of NATO Multinational Division-Southeast conducted the exercise at the Smardan Secondary Combat Training Center June 12-16. The exercise included forces from Bulgaria, France, Italy, Romania, and the United States.