    NATO implements Exercise Dacian Strike 2023

    SMARDAN, ROMANIA

    06.22.2023

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    Executing precise live-fire missions combining air, land and intelligence support forces from five NATO countries was the goal of Dacian Strike held near where the Danube River spills into the Black Sea on NATO’s southeastern flank.

    The Headquarters of NATO Multinational Division-Southeast conducted the exercise at the Smardan Secondary Combat Training Center June 12-16. The exercise included forces from Bulgaria, France, Italy, Romania, and the United States.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 08:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887918
    VIRIN: 230622-A-QI808-1000
    PIN: 230622
    Filename: DOD_109722568
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: SMARDAN, RO 

    This work, NATO implements Exercise Dacian Strike 2023, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO implements Exercise Dacian Strike 2023

