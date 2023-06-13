LCDR Caitlin Workman, the senior Flight Nurse attached to Navy Medical Readiness Training Unit Diego Garcia, speaks about the importance of the Navy Nurse Corps to Sailors and civilians onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. On May 13, 1908, President Theodore Roosevelt signed the Naval Appropriations Bill that authorized the establishment of the Navy Nurse Corps. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Emily Guillory/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 05:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|887905
|VIRIN:
|230513-N-LA645-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109722462
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NSF Diego Garcia Navy Nurse Corps’ 115th Birthday Celebration, by SN Emily Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
