    NSF Diego Garcia Navy Nurse Corps’ 115th Birthday Celebration

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    05.12.2023

    Video by Seaman Emily Guillory 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    LCDR Caitlin Workman, the senior Flight Nurse attached to Navy Medical Readiness Training Unit Diego Garcia, speaks about the importance of the Navy Nurse Corps to Sailors and civilians onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. On May 13, 1908, President Theodore Roosevelt signed the Naval Appropriations Bill that authorized the establishment of the Navy Nurse Corps. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Emily Guillory/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSF Diego Garcia Navy Nurse Corps’ 115th Birthday Celebration, by SN Emily Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cake Cutting
    Navy
    NSF Diego Garcia
    Nurse Corps
    Nurse’s Week

