CAPT. Nathan Fugate and CWO2 Nikolas Laroche, speak about the importance of group coordination and mission readiness to Sailors and civilians assigned to Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia during a group sail aboard USNS Lewis and Clark. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Emily Guillory/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 05:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|887904
|VIRIN:
|230531-N-LA645-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109722458
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, NSF Diego Garcia’s Group Sail 23, by SN Emily Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
