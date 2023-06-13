Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    05.31.2023

    Video by Seaman Emily Guillory 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    CAPT. Nathan Fugate and CWO2 Nikolas Laroche, speak about the importance of group coordination and mission readiness to Sailors and civilians assigned to Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia during a group sail aboard USNS Lewis and Clark. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Emily Guillory/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 05:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887904
    VIRIN: 230531-N-LA645-1002
    Filename: DOD_109722458
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSF Diego Garcia’s Group Sail 23, by SN Emily Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mission Readiness
    Navy
    NSF Diego Garcia
    Group Sail 23

