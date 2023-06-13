B-Roll of US and BIH Solders moving to their objective on Humvee and LMTV to refine reconnaissance and security capabilities in Exercise Golden Anvil 23

B-roll of 1-91 Cavalry Regiment soldiers and Bosnia and Herzegovina Armed Forces soldiers being transported by Humvee and LMTV to their objective sight. In the field they hike to their position by moving as a cohesive team and refining reconnaissance and security capabilities.
Exercise Golden Anvil 23 is the second iteration of bilateral training between Anvil Troop, 1-91 Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and Armed Forces Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) to improve reconnaissance and security capabilities while building partnerships at multinational training site Manjaca in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
