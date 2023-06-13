B-Roll of US and BIH Solders moving to their objective on Humvee and LMTV and conducting field training in Exercise Golden Anvil 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of 1-91 Cavalry Regiment soldiers and Bosnia and Herzegovina Armed Forces soldiers being transported by Humvee and LMTV to their objective sight. In the field they hike to their position by moving as a cohesive team.



Exercise Golden Anvil 23 is the second iteration of bilateral training between Anvil Troop, 1-91 Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and Armed Forces Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) to improve reconnaissance and security capabilities while building partnerships at multinational training site Manjaca in Bosnia and Herzegovina.