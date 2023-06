B-Roll of US and BIH Solders in the field moving as a team in Exercise Golden Anvil 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of 1-91 Cavalry Regiment soldiers and Bosnia and Herzegovina Armed Forces soldiers in the field moving as a team by using hand signals and other communication methods to achieve their objectives against the OPFOR.



Exercise Golden Anvil 23 is the second iteration of bilateral training between Anvil Troop, 1-91 Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and Armed Forces Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) to improve reconnaissance and security capabilities while building partnerships at multinational training site Manjaca in Bosnia and Herzegovina.