B-roll of 1-91 Cavalry Regiment soldiers and Bosnia and Herzegovina Armed Forces soldiers in the field moving as a team by using hand signals and other communication methods to achieve their objectives against the OPFOR.
Exercise Golden Anvil 23 is the second iteration of bilateral training between Anvil Troop, 1-91 Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and Armed Forces Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) to improve reconnaissance and security capabilities while building partnerships at multinational training site Manjaca in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 05:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|887900
|VIRIN:
|230612-A-MS182-4400
|Filename:
|DOD_109722426
|Length:
|00:10:36
|Location:
|BA
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, B-Roll of US and BIH Solders in the field moving as a team in Exercise Golden Anvil 23, by SGT Giuseppe Terrasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
