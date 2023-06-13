B-Roll of US and BIH Solders air transport on a UH-60 Black Hawk in Exercise Golden Anvil 23

B-roll of 1-91 Cavalry Regiment soldiers and Bosnia and Herzegovina Armed Forces soldiers boarding a UH-60 Black Hawk for transportation to the exercise objective.
Exercise Golden Anvil 23 is the second iteration of bilateral training between Anvil Troop, 1-91 Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and Armed Forces Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) to improve reconnaissance and security capabilities while building partnerships at multinational training site Manjaca in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 05:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|887899
|VIRIN:
|230619-A-MS182-4159
|Filename:
|DOD_109722420
|Length:
|00:07:33
|Location:
|BA
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
