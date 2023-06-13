Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll of US and BIH Solders going over mission objectives with sand tables in Exercise Golden Anvil 23

    BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    06.19.2023

    Video by Sgt. Giuseppe Terrasi 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-roll of 1-91 Cavalry Regiment soldiers with Bosnia and Herzegovina Armed Forces soldiers going over objectives for Exercise Golden Anvil 23.

    Exercise Golden Anvil 23 is the second iteration of bilateral training between Anvil Troop, 1-91 Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and Armed Forces Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) to improve reconnaissance and security capabilities while building partnerships at multinational training site Manjaca in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 05:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: BA

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Sky Soldiers
    Bosnia and Herzegovina
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    Golden Anvil 23

