B-roll of 1-91 Cavalry Regiment soldiers training with Bosnia and Herzegovina Armed Forces soldiers on military group movements and weapon systems.
Exercise Golden Anvil 23 is the second iteration of bilateral training between Anvil Troop, 1-91 Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and Armed Forces Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) to improve reconnaissance and security capabilities while building partnerships at multinational training site Manjaca in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 05:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|887896
|VIRIN:
|230618-A-MS182-3240
|Filename:
|DOD_109722407
|Length:
|00:07:34
|Location:
|BA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll of US and BIH Solders training on movement tactics and equipment in Exercise Golden Anvil 23, by SGT Giuseppe Terrasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
