    BAUMCON 2023 (1080p without graphics)

    BAUMHOLDER, SL, GERMANY

    05.30.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Stephanie Gelardo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    1SGT Andre Corbin organized BAUMCON 2023 for the greater Kaiserslautern Military Community May 20th & 21st, 2023. The comic convention garnered over 1,000 participants who enjoyed hourly trivia games, facepainting, cosplay and drawing contests, and a Retail Row, where craftsmen and collectors from the military community sold their wares. (U.S. Air Force Video SrA Stephanie Gelardo)

    Location: BAUMHOLDER, SL, DE

