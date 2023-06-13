1SGT Andre Corbin organized BAUMCON 2023 for the greater Kaiserslautern Military Community May 20th & 21st, 2023. The comic convention garnered over 1,000 participants who enjoyed hourly trivia games, facepainting, cosplay and drawing contests, and a Retail Row, where craftsmen and collectors from the military community sold their wares. (U.S. Air Force Video SrA Stephanie Gelardo)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 06:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|887894
|VIRIN:
|230530-F-FK174-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109722378
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, SL, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BAUMCON 2023 (720p without graphics), by SrA Stephanie Gelardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
