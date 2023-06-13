21st TSC Change of Command 2023

21st Theater Sustainment Command held a change of command ceremony for incoming commander, Brig. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, June 7, 2023. General Darryl A. Williams, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe & Africa, presided over the ceremony as outgoing commander, Maj. Gen. James M. Smith, handed command to Brig. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin. (U.S. Air Force Video SrA Stephanie Gelardo
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 06:49
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|887891
|VIRIN:
|230607-F-FK174-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109722287
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DAENNER KASERNE, RP, DE
