Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st TSC Change of Command 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAENNER KASERNE, RP, GERMANY

    06.07.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Stephanie Gelardo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    21st Theater Sustainment Command held a change of command ceremony for incoming commander, Brig. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, June 7, 2023. General Darryl A. Williams, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe & Africa, presided over the ceremony as outgoing commander, Maj. Gen. James M. Smith, handed command to Brig. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin. (U.S. Air Force Video SrA Stephanie Gelardo

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 06:49
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 887891
    VIRIN: 230607-F-FK174-1001
    Filename: DOD_109722287
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DAENNER KASERNE, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st TSC Change of Command 2023, by SrA Stephanie Gelardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    Kaiserslautern
    21TSC
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    USAG RP
    InFocus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT