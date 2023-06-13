Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Kunsan Pacific Update: 8th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts Habitat for Packmanity

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.09.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Destani Matheny 

    AFN Kunsan

    The 8th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts a Habitat for Packmanity at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 9th, 2023. During the event, Airmen across the wing volunteered to repair high-impact projects around base, like repainting crosswalks, repairing concrete sidewalks and power washing HVAC units. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Destani K. Matheny)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 03:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887890
    VIRIN: 230609-F-BT860-1002
    Filename: DOD_109722239
    Length: 00:11:11
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Pacific Update: 8th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts Habitat for Packmanity, by SrA Destani Matheny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan
    Pacific Air Forces
    7th Air Force
    8th Civil Engineer Squadron
    8th CES
    Habitat for Packmanity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT