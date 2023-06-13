AFN Kunsan Pacific Update: 8th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts Habitat for Packmanity

The 8th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts a Habitat for Packmanity at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 9th, 2023. During the event, Airmen across the wing volunteered to repair high-impact projects around base, like repainting crosswalks, repairing concrete sidewalks and power washing HVAC units. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Destani K. Matheny)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 03:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|887890
|VIRIN:
|230609-F-BT860-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109722239
|Length:
|00:11:11
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
