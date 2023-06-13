54th Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

Soldiers and family members gathered June 21, 2023 at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, for the U.S. Army 54th Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, of incoming Lt. Col. Travis N. Toole and outgoing Lt. Col. Jefferson D. Burges. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.(U.S. Army Video by Mattia Berno)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 02:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|887889
|VIRIN:
|230621-A-OH773-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109722235
|Length:
|00:04:57
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
