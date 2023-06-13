54th Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers and family members gathered June 21, 2023 at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, for the U.S. Army 54th Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, of incoming Lt. Col. Travis N. Toole and outgoing Lt. Col. Jefferson D. Burges. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.(U.S. Army Video by Mattia Berno)