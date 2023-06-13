Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome to Japan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.21.2023

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    For any new visitors to this page who are coming to Camp Zama for their new duty station, here is a "Welcome to Japan" video that includes a lot of helpful information and things you'll need to know, both before and after your arrival.

    The majority of this video covers the processes and information for moving to Japan as they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Some of those processes and information, such as access to commercial trains and buses, change regularly based on current COVID-19 conditions.

    Please ensure you are communicating with your sponsor and chain of command prior to traveling to ensure you have the latest information.

    We are excited to welcome you, and we hope this video helps provide a stress-free transition. Take a look, and again: Welcome to Japan!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 01:00
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 887888
    VIRIN: 230621-A-MS361-9348
    Filename: DOD_109722193
    Length: 00:18:42
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome to Japan, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan
    Welcome to Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT