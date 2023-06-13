Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Golden Anvil 23, UH-60 Blackhawk

    BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    06.19.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-roll of air assault training with UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopters from Task Force Brawler during Exercise Golden Anvil 23.

    Exercise Golden Anvil 23 is the second iteration of bilateral training between Anvil Troop, 1-91 Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and Armed Forces Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) to improve reconnaissance and security capabilities while building partnerships at multinational training site Manjaca in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 01:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887887
    VIRIN: 230619-A-IP596-9532
    Filename: DOD_109722192
    Length: 00:05:40
    Location: BA

    This work, B-Roll: Golden Anvil 23, UH-60 Blackhawk, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bosnia and Herzegovina (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Sky Soldiers
    Bosnia and Herzegovina
    3rd Infantry Division (3 ID)
    StongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

