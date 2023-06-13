B-roll of air assault training with UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopters from Task Force Brawler during Exercise Golden Anvil 23.
Exercise Golden Anvil 23 is the second iteration of bilateral training between Anvil Troop, 1-91 Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and Armed Forces Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) to improve reconnaissance and security capabilities while building partnerships at multinational training site Manjaca in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 01:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|887887
|VIRIN:
|230619-A-IP596-9532
|Filename:
|DOD_109722192
|Length:
|00:05:40
|Location:
|BA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: Golden Anvil 23, UH-60 Blackhawk, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS
Bosnia and Herzegovina (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
