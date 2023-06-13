B-Roll of Troop Leading procedures, familiarization training with US weapon systems as well as thermal and night vision optics.
Exercise Golden Anvil 23 is the second iteration of bilateral training between Anvil Troop, 1-91 Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and Armed Forces Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) to improve reconnaissance and security capabilities while building partnerships at multinational training site Manjaca in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 01:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|887886
|VIRIN:
|230618-A-IP596-9276
|Filename:
|DOD_109722191
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|BA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: Golden Anvil 23 TLP & familiarization training, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT