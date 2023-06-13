KATUSA Friendship Week 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Koreans and Americans gathered on Camp Humphreys, South Korea from May 29 - June 2, 2023 to celebrate KATUSA Friendship Week. KATUSAs, or Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army soldiers, serve in Korea-based units of the U.S. Army and have done so since the Korean War. Their role is to augment and support U.S. forces, primarily with language and cultural knowledge specific to Korea.



U.S. Army video by Army Pfc. Laneisha Cox / 20th Public Affairs Detachment