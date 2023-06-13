Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KATUSA Friendship Week 2023

    06.05.2023

    Koreans and Americans gathered on Camp Humphreys, South Korea from May 29 - June 2, 2023 to celebrate KATUSA Friendship Week. KATUSAs, or Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army soldiers, serve in Korea-based units of the U.S. Army and have done so since the Korean War. Their role is to augment and support U.S. forces, primarily with language and cultural knowledge specific to Korea.

    U.S. Army video by Army Pfc. Laneisha Cox / 20th Public Affairs Detachment

