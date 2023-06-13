Koreans and Americans gathered on Camp Humphreys, South Korea from May 29 - June 2, 2023 to celebrate KATUSA Friendship Week. KATUSAs, or Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army soldiers, serve in Korea-based units of the U.S. Army and have done so since the Korean War. Their role is to augment and support U.S. forces, primarily with language and cultural knowledge specific to Korea.
U.S. Army video by Army Pfc. Laneisha Cox / 20th Public Affairs Detachment
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 23:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|887883
|VIRIN:
|230605-A-IJ994-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109722061
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Hometown:
|DAEJEON, 30, KR
|Hometown:
|SEOUL, 11, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, KATUSA Friendship Week 2023, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT