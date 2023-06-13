Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMU-3 Assembles MQ-9A

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Video by Cpl. Cody Purcell 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3, Marine Aircraft Group 24, begins the assembly phase of the MQ-9A Reapers, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, May 5, 2023. The MQ-9A is a remotely piloted aircraft capable of supporting a wide range of operations such as coastal and border surveillance, weapons tracking, embargo enforcement, humanitarian and disaster assistance, support of peacekeeping and counter-narcotic operations. VMU-3 supports the Marine Air-Ground Task Force by providing multi-surveillance and reconnaissance, data gateway and relay capabilities through an aerial layer, and enabling or conducting the detection and cross cueing or targets and facilitating their engagement during expeditionary, joint and combined operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cody Purcell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 23:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887882
    VIRIN: 230505-M-QT022-1001
    Filename: DOD_109722044
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMU-3 Assembles MQ-9A, by Cpl Cody Purcell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT