    JMSDF and US Midshipmen Cultural Exchange

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.12.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    230615-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 15, 2023) - Midshipmen from the Reserve Officers' Training Corps and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force participate in a cultural exchange, visiting various U.S. Navy JMSDF ships at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 21:58
    VIRIN: 230615-N-CM740-1001
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    TAGS

    Midshipman
    JMSDF
    CFAY
    ROTC
    USS John Finn

