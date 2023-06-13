230615-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 15, 2023) - Midshipmen from the Reserve Officers' Training Corps and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force participate in a cultural exchange, visiting various U.S. Navy JMSDF ships at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 21:58
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|887877
|VIRIN:
|230615-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109721973
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, JMSDF and US Midshipmen Cultural Exchange, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
