2023 Yokosuka MWR Library Summer Reading Kick Off

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/887871" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

230621-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 21, 2023) The library on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka kicked off the find your voice summer reading program with community members. The find your voice reading program is a summer event designed to help the community find their creativity. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)