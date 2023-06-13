230621-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 21, 2023) The library on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka kicked off the find your voice summer reading program with community members. The find your voice reading program is a summer event designed to help the community find their creativity. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 20:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|887871
|VIRIN:
|230621-N-KP021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109721911
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Yokosuka MWR Library Summer Reading Kick Off, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
