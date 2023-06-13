Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Yokosuka MWR Library Summer Reading Kick Off

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.19.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Codie Soule 

    AFN Yokosuka

    230621-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 21, 2023) The library on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka kicked off the find your voice summer reading program with community members. The find your voice reading program is a summer event designed to help the community find their creativity. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 20:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 887871
    VIRIN: 230621-N-KP021-1001
    Filename: DOD_109721911
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Yokosuka MWR Library Summer Reading Kick Off, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

