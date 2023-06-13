Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan Commander Monthly Radio Show (June 2023)

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.21.2023

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan Commander Col. Christopher L. Tomlinson talked about upcoming events and activities in the Camp Zama community during a call-in to AFN's Eagle 810, a morning radio show.

    TAGS

    AFN
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Eagle 810

