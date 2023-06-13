Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Recruiting Hawaii Celebrates the Army's 248th Birthday (no titles)

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Williams-Church 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    Army Recruiting Hawaii celebrated the Army's 248th Birthday, along with the 25th Infantry Division's Rock Band and several future soldiers with a mass swear-in.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 18:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 887865
    VIRIN: 230615-N-YJ378-1001
    Filename: DOD_109721571
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Recruiting Hawaii Celebrates the Army's 248th Birthday (no titles), by PO2 Brandon Williams-Church, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hawaii
    Soldiers
    Army
    Recruiting
    Army Birthday

