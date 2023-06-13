Army Recruiting Hawaii celebrated the Army's 248th Birthday, along with the 25th Infantry Division's Rock Band and several future soldiers with a mass swear-in.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 18:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|887864
|VIRIN:
|230614-N-YJ378-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109721570
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Army Recruiting Hawaii Celebrates the Army's 248th Birthday, by PO2 Brandon Williams-Church, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
