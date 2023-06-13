Tracy Anderson, a counselor at Andover Central High School in Andover, KS, describes her expectations for and takeaways from the Educators Workshop (EWS) from June 5 - June 9, 2023 aboard various Marine Corps Bases such as Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Marine Base Camp Pendleton, and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California. EWS is designed to inform high school/college educators, community leaders, and communication professionals about the commitment and benefits of service in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Reagan E. Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 17:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|887860
|VIRIN:
|230621-M-UR704-1877
|Filename:
|DOD_109721430
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Midwest Marines Educators' Workshop June 2023, by Sgt Reagan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
