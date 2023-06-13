First Lady Jill Biden hosts a media preview at the White House in advance of Thursday evening’s State Dinner with the Republic of India.
The White House
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 17:22
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|887859
|Filename:
|DOD_109721426
|Length:
|00:15:54
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, First Lady Jill Biden Hosts a Media Preview at the White House, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT