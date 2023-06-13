Self Reliance, Self Direction, Self Discipline

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Yusuan Garcia, a Marine with 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., speaks about how the Marine Corps taught him discipline and maturity, Jan 23, 2023. The Marine Corps provides many benefits for Marines and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colin Harper)
|01.23.2023
|06.21.2023 16:25
|Series
|887853
|230123-M-KM314-1001
|DOD_109721227
|00:01:24
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|1
|1
