    Drone footage of the West Shore Lake Ponchartrain alignment

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Video by Melanie Oubre 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    New drone footage of the West Shore Lake Ponchartrain alignment! The alignment is 18 miles long. This project will achieve 100-year storm surge risk reduction by a variety of structural and non-structural features to include: levees, floodwalls, and pumps.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 15:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887851
    VIRIN: 230621-A-EV636-6028
    Filename: DOD_109721150
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US

    This work, Drone footage of the West Shore Lake Ponchartrain alignment, by Melanie Oubre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    New Orleans District
    Alignment

