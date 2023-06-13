New drone footage of the West Shore Lake Ponchartrain alignment! The alignment is 18 miles long. This project will achieve 100-year storm surge risk reduction by a variety of structural and non-structural features to include: levees, floodwalls, and pumps.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 15:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|887851
|VIRIN:
|230621-A-EV636-6028
|Filename:
|DOD_109721150
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Hometown:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Drone footage of the West Shore Lake Ponchartrain alignment, by Melanie Oubre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT