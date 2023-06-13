Pile Unloading at Relief Reserve Site in West Shore Lake Pontchartrain project

Special delivery! Pile unloading has begun at the Relief Reserve site. This will mark the footprint of the levee. The piles are used to test the support capacity of the pump station to come.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 15:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|887849
|VIRIN:
|230614-A-EV636-5175
|Filename:
|DOD_109721139
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Hometown:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
