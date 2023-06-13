Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pile Unloading at Relief Reserve Site in West Shore Lake Pontchartrain project

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Video by Melanie Oubre 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Special delivery! Pile unloading has begun at the Relief Reserve site. This will mark the footprint of the levee. The piles are used to test the support capacity of the pump station to come.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 15:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887849
    VIRIN: 230614-A-EV636-5175
    Filename: DOD_109721139
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pile Unloading at Relief Reserve Site in West Shore Lake Pontchartrain project, by Melanie Oubre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

