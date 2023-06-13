Pile Unloading at Relief Reserve Site in West Shore Lake Pontchartrain project

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/887849" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Special delivery! Pile unloading has begun at the Relief Reserve site. This will mark the footprint of the levee. The piles are used to test the support capacity of the pump station to come.