    I Am The Mission: Senior Airman Emmanuel Dominguez-Reyes, A-10 crew chief

    ESTONIA

    06.09.2023

    Video by Maj. Benjamin Hughes 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Emmanuel Dominguez-Reyes, a crew chief assigned to the 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 175th Wing, Maryland National Guard, explains how he supports the mission during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) operations, June 9, 2023, at Ämari Air Base, Estonia. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard by video by Maj. Benjamin Hughes)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 15:24
    TAGS

    Estonia
    State Partnership Program
    Maryland National Guard
    175th Wing

