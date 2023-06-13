Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Healthy Delta IRT 2023

    POPLAR BLUFF, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Whitney Erhart 

    131st Bomb Wing

    U.S. service members participate in Operation Healthy Delta Innovative Readiness Training (IRT), June 9-23, 2023, in Poplar Bluff and Sikeston, Missouri, and Anna, Illinois. IRT missions provide service members with training and readiness skills while providing American communities with no-cost medical services. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Whitney Erhart)
    B-roll contribution from Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson
    Audio: Title: Acoustic Meditation Author: Jason Shaw Source: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Jason_Shaw/Audionautix_Acoustic/ACOUSTIC_MEDITATION_________3-14/License: CC BY 3.0 US

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 15:11
