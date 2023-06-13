Operation Healthy Delta IRT 2023

U.S. service members participate in Operation Healthy Delta Innovative Readiness Training (IRT), June 9-23, 2023, in Poplar Bluff and Sikeston, Missouri, and Anna, Illinois. IRT missions provide service members with training and readiness skills while providing American communities with no-cost medical services. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Whitney Erhart)
B-roll contribution from Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson
Audio: Title: Acoustic Meditation Author: Jason Shaw Source: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Jason_Shaw/Audionautix_Acoustic/ACOUSTIC_MEDITATION_________3-14/License: CC BY 3.0 US
