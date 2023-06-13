Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Maryland Airmen prepare for Exercise Air Defender operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ESTONIA

    06.08.2023

    Video by Maj. Benjamin Hughes 

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    After a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster II aircraft assigned to the 164th Airlift Wing, Tennessee National Guard lands, Airmen with the 175th Wing, Maryland National Guard deboard, and Airmen with the 175th Maintenance Group perform pre-flight inspections of A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 104th Fighter Squadron in preparation of exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) operations, June 8, 2023, at Ämari Air Base, Estonia. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard by video by Maj. Benjamin Hughes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 13:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887835
    VIRIN: 230608-Z-YE885-3001
    Filename: DOD_109720762
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Maryland Airmen prepare for Exercise Air Defender operations, by Maj. Benjamin Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Estonia
    State Partnership Program
    Maryland National Guard
    175th Wing
    Air Defender 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT