After a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster II aircraft assigned to the 164th Airlift Wing, Tennessee National Guard lands, Airmen with the 175th Wing, Maryland National Guard deboard, and Airmen with the 175th Maintenance Group perform pre-flight inspections of A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 104th Fighter Squadron in preparation of exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) operations, June 8, 2023, at Ämari Air Base, Estonia. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard by video by Maj. Benjamin Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 13:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|887835
|VIRIN:
|230608-Z-YE885-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109720762
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|EE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: Maryland Airmen prepare for Exercise Air Defender operations, by Maj. Benjamin Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
